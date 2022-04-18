ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday morning weather forecast

By Joanne Feldman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a few scattered showers this morning, we'll hopefully...

WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: Skies will remain sunny for Tuesday with seasonably cool air remaining in place. Highs reach around 70 degrees. WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance moving through the Mississippi River Valley mid week will bring in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday. Rain chances look low, but there could be a few light showers in the evening time. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Here’s the timing for snow mix Monday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The work week will start off with well-below normal temperatures and snow but by the weekend it’ll be feeling more like early June. Overnight lows near freezing will play a factor into what type of precipitation you’ll see Sunday into Monday. Bursts of moderate wet snow at times mean quickly changing road conditions. A quick coating to 2″ of snow could lead to slick spots and reduced visibilities.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
RICHFIELD, MN
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: A Dry, Sunny Tuesday Ahead, But Rains Aren’t Far Off

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities will be spared precipitation Tuesday, but keep your umbrella handy. The metro will stay dry on Tuesday, and temperatures will climb into the mid-40s. There will even be some sunshine early on, though clouds will increase as the day goes on. Highs across the state will be in the 40s. Wednesday will feature similar temperatures, but rain will return, and it will be a breezy one. Up north, a wintry mix may make an appearance. (credit: CBS) Thursday will be dry and sunny, with a high of 54 degrees in the metro. But rain and heavy winds return Friday, and they’ll stick around through Sunday. Temps could break 70 on Saturday, but there could be some isolated thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Rain, snow ending overnight; turning blustery

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for western counties in the Susquehanna Valley. A total of one to three inches of snow is possible, with the heaviest snow at higher elevations. The rest of the area is seeing mainly rain with some wet flakes mixed...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

A cooler weekend

A cold front will push through from the northwest this evening. This will usher in cooler temperatures along with scattered showers. This evening will feature scattered rain showers that will linger through the first half of tomorrow. Snow showers are also possible in areas of higher elevation Saturday. Sunday will...
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Threat for flooding rain and severe storms Tuesday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight. All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially...
ENVIRONMENT

