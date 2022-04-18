Monday morning weather forecast

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities will be spared precipitation Tuesday, but keep your umbrella handy. The metro will stay dry on Tuesday, and temperatures will climb into the mid-40s. There will even be some sunshine early on, though clouds will increase as the day goes on. Highs across the state will be in the 40s. Wednesday will feature similar temperatures, but rain will return, and it will be a breezy one. Up north, a wintry mix may make an appearance. (credit: CBS) Thursday will be dry and sunny, with a high of 54 degrees in the metro. But rain and heavy winds return Friday, and they’ll stick around through Sunday. Temps could break 70 on Saturday, but there could be some isolated thunderstorms.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO