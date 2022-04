(The Center Square) – As soon as a bill requiring all ballots to be counted by hand in Missouri was introduced by its sponsor, the concept of hand tabulation was scrapped. "Until you file something, you don't really know how many problems it has until people start shooting holes through it," said Rep. Mitch Boggs, R-LaRussel and sponsor of House Bill 2633, told the Elections and Elected Officials Committee during a hearing on Wednesday. "So before this ever reached committee, there's been a lot of discussion. But I think what we're missing is the transparency. What happens after that ballot is cast? Is my vote being counted?"

MISSOURI STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO