Avoli: Governor's suggestion to delay Augusta courthouse vote for a year will be rejected

By Bill Atkinson, Staunton News Leader
 1 day ago
STAUNTON — One of the sponsors of legislation setting up the November referendum on the future of the Augusta County courthouse says he is "confident" Gov. Glenn Youngkin's suggestion to put the vote off for a year and to add an option to build it in Staunton will be rejected when the General Assembly reconvenes later this month.

"That's why we have the veto session," Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, said Friday afternoon. Avoli called the amendments "political procedure" and added he did not know why the governor made the suggestions.

"There are 140 members of the General Assembly, and 138 voted for the bill," Avoli said. "I'm confident we will keep what it was when we passed it."

Last month, both the House and Senate approved the referendum that its supporters said was driven by a court order directing Augusta to resolve the long-standing conflict over growth limitations at the 1901 courthouse building in downtown Staunton. A similar referendum was held six years ago to build a new courthouse in Verona, but county voters overwhelmingly rejected it.

The referendum as passed by the General Assembly spells out two options for Augusta voters to consider — should the new courthouse be built in Verona or the existing facility be renovated? It also would include cost estimates for each option.

The final legislation was a merger of bills sponsored by Avoli and state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta County.

Last week, Youngkin offered a substitute to the legislation that would require the Assembly to approve the referendum again in the next regular session, which means that the earliest the vote on the courthouse's future could come would be November 2023. He also proposed language be added to the referendum on building an entire new complex in Staunton which would also include an estimated cost.

Another amendment suggested by Youngkin calls for a judge to appoint two architects who would each prepare two sets of plans, one for the Verona location and one for Staunton. Each plan should be schematic, include "good-faith" estimates of each option, and be made available for public inspection at least 60 days ahead of the 2023 referendum.

Any cost of property acquisition for a new Staunton facility must also be factored into the cost estimate.

As for why Youngkin offered the suggestions to the bill, Avoli — who had earlier predicted the governor would sign it — said, "I have no idea. It happens all the time. Maybe they just got some bad information, I don't know."

“This amendment ensures a neutral arbiter with experience regarding the courthouse case appoints the architects. That the architects are required to consider all reasonable costs related to each courthouse option, rather than just construction," Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said in an email. "Additionally, the amendment requires reconsideration, clarifies the ballot question for transparency, and moves the local referendum.”

The courthouse has been a hot-button political issue between Augusta County and Staunton officials. Augusta officials who back the new courthouse claim they spent $1.2 million on plans to renovate and expand the current courthouse only to have Staunton throw up barricades at every turn. Staunton maintains that Augusta is not listening to the wishes of its residents who already have voted to keep the courthouse where it is.

Staunton's mayor and some City Council members offered up vehement opposition to the legislation, with Mayor Andrea Oakes accusing Avoli and Augusta of "flipping" on Augusta citizens.

At a meeting last Thursday, City Council voted 6-1 to support Youngkin's amendments. Vice Mayor Mark Robertson was the lone dissenter.

The General Assembly meets April 27 to consider the governor's vetoes and amendments.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is a journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY' Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

