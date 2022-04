The season has only just started, but the Yankees have quickly subjected us to the grind. Thanks to rain delays and extra innings, the Yankees have played three straight games that have ended close to midnight local time. The strange, tight games, and the occasionally frustrating offense, have been reminiscent of the midseason malaise of 2021. But they will have a chance to take a series today and build some positive momentum, if they can win the rubber match in Baltimore.

