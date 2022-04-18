ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Influencers are charging $2,000 per Instagram post from Coachella and are so busy they don't watch the acts, report says

By Rachel Hosie
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNHx7_0fCLkvFm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJlER_0fCLkvFm00
Festival-goers take a photo at Coachella 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

  • Influencers can earn more than $2,000 per Instagram post from Coachella, the New York Post reported .
  • The California music festival is a huge money-making opportunity, according to experts.
  • Influencers vye for deals from the best brands and can earn huge sums.

Influencers are earning upwards of $2,000 per Instagram post from Coachella, lifestyle influencer Maryam Ghafarinia told the New York Post .

Some spend so much time there creating content that they don't get to see any of the bands, she said.

Coachella, widely considered the most starry and stylish festival, returned in 2022 back after a two-year pandemic hiatus. It is running from April 15 to 24 in the California desert.

As well as the huge names performing — the 2022 line-up includes Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion — A-listers in attendance include Leonardo DiCaprio, Vanessa Hudgens, and the stars of "Riverdale."

Coachella is also big business for influencers, with content creators vying for collaboration invitations from brands.

"Everyone is there and wants to make a deal and wants to be with the best brands, and the brands want as many influencers as possible to be part of their 'activations' … so they'll actively recruit influencers," Mae Karwowski, CEO of influencer marketing agency Obviously, told the Post.

The festival is "such a big commercial opportunity for brands and influencers – it's just gotten so huge now and is observed all over the world," Ebony-Renee Baker, fashion editor of Refinery29, told the Guardian .

Some influencers spend all day shooting, editing, and posting content

Dutch influencer Rianne Meijer has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and has been documenting her trip to the festival, posting paid promotions with brands like Levi's and BMW.

Some influencers are offered all-expenses-paid trips, others pay their own way and seek out brand deals to help cover their costs.

Wellness influencer and actress Noel Elie , who has 102,000 followers, told the Post she's attending the festival as a guest of a fashion brand that pays $2,500 for three stories and a reel, as well as giving her free clothes.

LA-based Ghafarinia has 186,000 followers on Instagram and is attending Coachella for the fourth time — but she's never actually seen any performances, she told the Post.

While many festival attendees party into the early hours and sleep late, Ghafarinia rises at 7 a.m. to get ready before spending the day attending "brand activations" and parties, filming content such as makeup tutorials, editing her shots, sending it to brands for approval, and finally posting on social media.

"There is so much work," she said.

Ghafarinia charges $2,000 for a photo and $3,500 for an Instagram reel, but brands often also expect stories and attendance at events, she said.

Those with bigger followings can charge even more.

Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at clothing company Revolve, told the Business of Fashion that Coachella is the Super Bowl of the fashion industry: "It's essential, it's massive."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 20

Phoebe
12h ago

In other words these so called influencers don’t really use or necessarily like the brands they endorse. They just lie and pretend in order to make a buck. I never listen to reviews of products from them.

Reply(1)
14
Ryan Embs
2h ago

the world we live in is a fake world. people will never see how lost humanity really is

Reply
7
Related
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Influencer Marketing#Influencers#Coachella 2022#The New York Post
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See the Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Watch: 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & More!. When you're invited to music's biggest night, you have to turn up your fashion game. While a little black dress is always a safe choice for the Grammys, stars like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Madonna have taken things to the next level by using the ceremony's red carpet as an opportunity to show off their eclectic styles. We've seen some pretty daring drips over the years, whether it be celebs arriving in an egg-shaped pod or rocking head-to-toe florals (complete with a bucket hat and matching protective face mask per COVID-19 protocols, of course).
MUSIC
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Cardi B deletes Twitter, Instagram after fans criticize her for not attending Grammys

Rapper Cardi B deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday after fans hounded her for not attending the Grammys. Fans of the "WAP" rapper took to Twitter to air their frustrations about Cardi not being in attendance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards despite being nominated for best rap rerformance for her song "Up." The award ultimately went to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for "Family Ties."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s What Ariana Grande Really Thinks About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Relationship

As many fans will recall, the most-talked about celebrity couple of 2018 was undoubtedly Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who dated for five months, got engaged, and broke up in the fall of that year. Grande and Kim Kardashian (Davidson’s new flame) have been friends for several years now, leaving fans wondering if the singer, 28 and reality star, 41 are still friendly after both having well-documented history with the Saturday Night Live star, 28.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

363K+
Followers
26K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy