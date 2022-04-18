Roundup: Olivia Munn Discusses Hair Loss; Celtics Beat Nets In an Instant Classic; NBA MVP Finalists Announced

Brockhampton announces final album at Coachella ... Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez stepping away after cancer diagnosis ... 'Secrets of Dumbledore' opening weekend box office numbers are in ... Raptors likely won't have Gary Trent, Thad Young, or Scottie Barnes for Game 2 ... Congress seeks to boost computer chip industry ... Stock futures slipped heading into the new week ... Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting ... Ukraine won't give up territory to end war with Russia ... China's economic growth beat expectations ... Spain intercepts fishing boat with three metric tons of cocaine aboard ... Marine Le Pen accused of embezzlement by EU anti-fraud body ... Olivia Munn's hair is falling out ... 2021-22 NBA Awards finalists announced ... Bucks Beat the Bulls in an ugly one ... Celtics beat the Nets in a classic ... Suns staved off a late run to beat the Pelicans ...

Bruce Willis' family opened up about his health. Their heroic act will help others [LA Times]

Golden State Warriors give "scary glimpse at new "death lineup" in Game 1 win [ESPN]

Four planets will line up in the sky this month. Here’s how to spot them [NBC News]

Breaking down an epic Celtics win over the Nets [The Ringer]

Kyrie Irving forced the Celtics' defense to bend but not break [Sports Illustrated]

Jordan Spieth still has it [The Big Lead]

A cool video for SNL historians.

Please Don't Destroy and Lizzo combined to write a banger.

The first USFL lowlight!

