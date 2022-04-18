ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Olivia Munn Discusses Hair Loss; Celtics Beat Nets In an Instant Classic; NBA MVP Finalists Announced

By Liam McKeone
 1 day ago

Brockhampton announces final album at Coachella ... Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez stepping away after cancer diagnosis ... 'Secrets of Dumbledore' opening weekend box office numbers are in ... Raptors likely won't have Gary Trent, Thad Young, or Scottie Barnes for Game 2 ... Congress seeks to boost computer chip industry ... Stock futures slipped heading into the new week ... Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting ... Ukraine won't give up territory to end war with Russia ... China's economic growth beat expectations ... Spain intercepts fishing boat with three metric tons of cocaine aboard ... Marine Le Pen accused of embezzlement by EU anti-fraud body ... Olivia Munn's hair is falling out ... 2021-22 NBA Awards finalists announced ... Bucks Beat the Bulls in an ugly one ... Celtics beat the Nets in a classic ... Suns staved off a late run to beat the Pelicans ...

Bruce Willis' family opened up about his health. Their heroic act will help others [LA Times]

Golden State Warriors give "scary glimpse at new "death lineup" in Game 1 win [ESPN]

Four planets will line up in the sky this month. Here’s how to spot them [NBC News]

Breaking down an epic Celtics win over the Nets [The Ringer]

Kyrie Irving forced the Celtics' defense to bend but not break [Sports Illustrated]

Jordan Spieth still has it [The Big Lead]

A cool video for SNL historians.

Please Don't Destroy and Lizzo combined to write a banger.

The first USFL lowlight!

Red Hot Chili Peppers -- "Dani California"

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
Doc Rivers Now Calling Out James Harden as Sixers' Slide Continues

When you sign James Harden you sign up for the full James Harden experience and sometimes that can be frustrating. The contact-seeking lefty had a night to forget on Thursday, missing 11 of the 15 shots he took in a disappointing loss to the suddenly decent Detroit Pistons. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers are now fourth in the Eastern Conference and need to string some wins together immediately to ensure multiple rounds of home-court advantage.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
The Spun

Riley Curry Photo Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

A photo of Riley Curry, the daughter of Stephen and Ayesha Curry, was trending on social media on Saturday night. Years ago, Riley Curry went viral during the postgame press conferences in the NBA playoffs. As Stephen and his Warriors teammates made their first NBA Finals runs in 2015 and ’16, Riley Curry was the adorable daughter sitting on her dad’s lap.
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
