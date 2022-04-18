Boston Logan Airport evacuated over suspicious package

BOSTON (WPRI) — A bomb scare forced travelers to evacuate Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday.

Those flying out of Terminal A say everyone ran outside after the Bomb Squad was called in to investigate a suspicious package.

According to Massachusetts State Police, around 4 p.m. TSA agents noticed the package going through security for a Delta flight.

They later learned it was an old PlayStation video game console that may have been damaged. The condition of the console caused “abnormalities” in the image produced when it was x-rayed, according to state police.

Travelers said it was nerve-racking for a while.

“I was waiting on something and I just see, like just out of the movies, people like sprinting screaming out the door,” Shaun Hartwell said. “So I was like, I guess I should walk out, so I walked out and everybody flooded out of the airport”

“I think the craziest part was no other terminal knew what was going on, so I’m on the bus and everybody else is normal and my heart is racing,” Nico Pisello said.

The response caused a slew of flights to be delayed since travelers weren’t allowed back into the terminal until police gave the “all clear” around 5 p.m.

