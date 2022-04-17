ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Ford Bronco Finally Rescued From Bar Harbor Sand Bar After 3 Days

By Chris Popper
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Day 3 update - Les Foss from Island Towing was finally able to rescue the Ford Bronco from the Bar Harbor mud flats Monday afternoon after the Ford Bronco had spent 3 days completely submerged. A diver went and used airbags and a boat and skiff floated the Ford...

i95rocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

The Ocean Got a New Ford Bronco Before You Did

The Ford Bronco can do a lot of things—go off-road, turn heads, command huge dealer markups. The Everglades version even comes with a snorkel, but that wouldn't have helped this one swim any better. Because there's one thing a Bronco definitely cannot do: float itself off a sand bar once the tide rolls in. And that's just what happened to this particular Ford Bronco. Someone, it seems, made a very poor decision.
BAR HARBOR, ME
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bangor, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Accidents
Bar Harbor, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Bar Harbor, ME
Daily Mail

Diver shares urgent great white shark warning after a terrifying close call just eight metres from the shore: 'I haven't seen it like this in 45 years'

An Australian diver has warned ocean lovers to carry a tourniquet if they dare venture into the surf after he encountered a 3.5 metre great white shark over the weekend. The man, who posted in popular Sydney Facebook group Bondi Local Loop, said he became separated from two of his fellow dive buddies on Sunday only to come face to face with a deadly shark.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco#Sand Bar#Atlantic Ocean#Accident#Bar Harbor Police#Theme#Titanic#Island Towing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
UPI News

Wandering polar bear caught on camera climbing on roof of house

Sometimes creatures of the wild like to venture off and get a little too close for comfort -- moseying around in humankind's turf. That's exactly what happened on April 10 when a polar bear was caught on videotape climbing onto the roof of Bobbi Stevens' house in St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Canada.
ANIMALS
KVIA

Wreck of only sunken Gulf whaler discovered 190 years later

Researchers say they’ve found what’s believed to be the wreck of the only whaling ship known to sink in the Gulf of Mexico. A NOAA exploration in February documented remains of what’s believed to be the whaling ship Industry, about 70 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River. The ship sank in a storm in 1836, and its crew of 15 men was returned safely to Westport, Massachusetts. While the Gulf was a rich hunting ground for whaling ships, experts say many vessels had mixed-race crews and the threat of enslavement at Southern ports posed a risk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPTV

Wreckage of 207-year-old whaling ship discovered in Gulf of Mexico

A 207-year-old whaling ship was recently discovered in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a news release that the ship, called Industry, was hunting whales when on May 26, 1836, a strong storm snapped its masts and opened its hull to the sea. The...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

Message In A Bottle Tossed From Gloucester Fishing Boat More Than 25 Years Ago Found In France

GLOUCESTER (CBS) — A message in a bottle thrown into the Atlantic Ocean from a Gloucester fishing boat has been found after it washed ashore in Brittany, France. The letter inside was dated April 20, 1995. Jonathan ‘Ivan’ Saunders, the engineer of the Hannah Boden, wrote the note and released the bottle near Puerto Rico. He described the vessel he was on, jotted down his coordinates, and listed his crew, including Captain Linda Greenlaw. “I lost track of Ivan many years ago and probably haven’t thought about him in the last 20 years or so, but would love to reconnect with him. It’s just a really fun way to do so, say, ‘Hey, hey look, somebody found your note'” Greenlaw said. Greenlaw added that there was a dollar bill in the bottle with the note. She said you have to put a dollar in to get someone to look inside; otherwise, the finder might think it’s trash.
GLOUCESTER, MA
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy