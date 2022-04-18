ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Cooler but drier conditions prevail as we kick off the workweek

By T.J. Springer
Ozarks First.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Easter turned out to be raw and unsettled across the Ozarks as a disturbance moved through the region. We saw scattered showers and temps struggled, with the help of the clouds and the northerly flow. Today will be brighter but still chilly, only rising into the middle 50s under a...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: Skies will remain sunny for Tuesday with seasonably cool air remaining in place. Highs reach around 70 degrees. WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance moving through the Mississippi River Valley mid week will bring in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday. Rain chances look low, but there could be a few light showers in the evening time. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WHIO Dayton

Wintry mix possible Monday; Big warm-up by late week

MONDAY: Monday starts out winter-like. Rain will mix with and change over to snow Monday morning. Precipitation should transition back to all rain after lunchtime. Slushy accumulations of less than a half-inch are possible on elevated surfaces. Despite the cold start with temps near freezing, afternoon highs climb to the mid and upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

Cloudy and damp now, clearing and cooler tonight

Happy Monday! Partly cloudy skies continue over the River City as we wait for a passing cold front. Clearing skies tonight with cooler overnight lows. Less than seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible, 20-30 percent this evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s....
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
8 News Now

Breezy winds on the way back

High clouds and sunshine with increasing southwest breezes to start off our week. Monday will be our warmest day with afternoon highs in the low 90s, then high temps slide a little each day until we reach cooler 70s by Friday. There will be some very windy days to deal with again – especially Tuesday […]
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Warm Monday with evening rain expected

Increasing clouds today with showers possible early this afternoon and rain likely closer to 7 p.m. South winds will blow 15-20 miles an hour, sometimes gusting up to 30 mph. High temperatures will be around 68 degrees. Widespread rain that's heavy at times will be likely this evening and overnight....
ENVIRONMENT
KBTX.com

Easter Weekend Forecast: Hot and Humid with a shot at rain/storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gulf moisture is very much back in place and looks like it’ll be here through the entire holiday weekend. Saturday starts and ends muggy with morning temperatures near 70° transitioning to ~ 90° by the afternoon with an isolated chance for a few downpours / stray storm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern Brazos Valley in a 1/5 low-end risk for an isolated strong storm Saturday as a front and dryline advance south and east. Overall chance and coverage is expected to be low, but we’ll need to monitor through the afternoon for an isolated strong storm with small hail and wind (in the most extreme case). Not guaranteed and conditional in nature, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby to check the radar if need be.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy