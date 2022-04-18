ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

1 dead following attempted robbery at Dayton AutoZone

By Riley Phillips
 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street.

According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect entered the store and fired at least one round. A security guard at the store returned fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect died on scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

