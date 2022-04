A big part of how people move through the world is based on personality, and according to new research, our character traits can actually impact our health, too. In a recent study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, scientists investigated three of the "Big Five" personality traits—conscientiousness, neuroticism, and extraversion (agreeable and openness are the other two)—to see how our personalities can impact our brain health and cognition as we age. Based on their findings, those who are conscientiousness (for example, people who are more organized and self-disciplined) decrease their chances of experiencing dementia as they age.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO