BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little signed HB561 into law Monday, helping to free up money in the state's Emergency Medical Services Fund III. The existing fund only allowed for vehicle and equipment purchases, but the new law opens up what the money can be used for. This law allows funding to be used for training, licensing, communication technology, dispatch services and other costs that does not include personnel salaries.

