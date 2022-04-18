ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alternative delivery: Does it have a place in e-commerce?

By Brian Straight
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, Paul Kenyon logs onto his computer, places his weekly grocery order from Walmart, and clicks the “pick up in store” option. A few days later, he drives to his nearest Rhode Island Walmart — about 8 miles away — and collects his order....

freightwaves.com

If globalization is really over, what happens to supply chains?

Tariffs, COVID, port pileups, the Ever Given, the Russia-Ukraine war, mounting U.S.-China tensions — it seems like threats to world trade are the rule, not the exception. What does this mean to the future of global supply chains?. The positive view: Importers see the risks ahead and will act....
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Is the e-commerce trend coming to an end?

Online spending rose sharply during the pandemic but has since fallen. In many advanced economies it is either at or below pre-pandemic levels. The embrace of e-commerce appears to be longer lasting in certain sectors, such as restaurants, health care and some categories of retail. There’s no doubt that e-commerce...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Retail leaders: Same-day delivery is no longer an option

In most years Nothing Bundt Cakes capped Mother’s Day orders and deliveries. It certainly could not handle the same-day delivery surge that resulted from procrastinators scrambling to find something for their mothers and wives. That is, until 2020, when in the midst of a pandemic, Nothing Bundt Cakes was...
RETAIL
#Home Delivery#E Commerce#Urban Areas#U S Consumers#Adl#Amazon Locker
