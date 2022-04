STONINGTON — Applications are being accepted for the Stonington COVID Response Grants offered by the town of Stonington. The grants are for a one-time allocation of funds to help local small businesses and nonprofits. The program is funded with $62,000 of the town of Stonington’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation of funds and is a result of a proposal made by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce. It is intended to support investments that help the local economy continue to address COVID-19 impact and recovery. Grants require a 100% match by the applicant.

STONINGTON, CT ・ 27 DAYS AGO