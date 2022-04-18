ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Burned Body Found Outside SW Miami-Dade Mall Parking Garage

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating after a burned body was found over the weekend outside...

www.nbcmiami.com

Related
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly Shooting At Lauderhill Apartment Complex

LAUDERHILL (CBS Miami) — One man was killed in a deadly shooting at a Lauderhill apartment complex. It happened at the Lauderhill Point Apartment Building in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street shortly before midnight. According to police, they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot near a black sedan which had multiple bullet holes on it. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (964) 493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are actively investigating an early morning hit-and-run that left one woman dead on Saturday. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. at the 1300 Block of NSR7, according to Lauderhill Police. The preliminary reports are that the adult female, identified as Gillian Robinson, 53, may have been attempting...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Florida Press

Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said. The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Pembroke Pines PD Needs Help Identifying Publix Puncher

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are asking for your help in finding a man they say punched someone at a Publix. Investigators say the man got into an argument with another person last month at the Publix on N University Drive. According to police, the argument escalated and the man punched the other person in the face before taking off. Need to ID flyer from Pembroke Pines PD. (Source: Pembroke Pines Police) If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

6 people shot at while driving in Broward County, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating after six people were shot at while driving in two separate vehicles Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. Local 10 News spotted an active police investigation on Stirling Road in Davie, but Davie police officers said the Pembroke Pines Police Department was the lead agency in the investigation.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Lauderhill Man Accused of Shooting, Killing Nephew: Police

A 48-year-old Lauderhill man has been charged in the shooting death of his nephew. According to the arrest report, Robert Corry Osgood fired up to 15 shots during an argument on the afternoon of April 3. It happened about 4 p.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Court in...
LAUDERHILL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Marijuana And Semi-Automatic Gun Found During Yamato Road Traffic Stop

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a weapons charge after being in a vehicle stopped for speeding on Yamato Road. Yannie Devin is officially charged with “carrying a concealed weapon” which was “unlicensed” according to Boca Raton Police. This […] The article Marijuana And Semi-Automatic Gun Found During Yamato Road Traffic Stop appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL

