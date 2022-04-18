ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Breezy conditions as temperatures heat up for rest of the week

By Zack Shields
fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt'll be a cool, less humid start to...

www.fox7austin.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: Skies will remain sunny for Tuesday with seasonably cool air remaining in place. Highs reach around 70 degrees. WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance moving through the Mississippi River Valley mid week will bring in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday. Rain chances look low, but there could be a few light showers in the evening time. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC Bay Area

Temperature Records Set as Heat Wave Hits California

Temperature records were set Tuesday as much of California broiled under a spring heat wave. The National Weather Service said a high of 89 degrees was recorded in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, breaking a record of 86 set in 1926. Downtown Oakland hit 85 degrees, topping a 1984 high of 77.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
RICHFIELD, MN
KFOR

Chilly Easter, more rain next week

Outdoor egg hunts will be a bit chilly for Easter as cool air sticks around. Look for clouds skies with drizzle Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunrise temps will be chilly, in the middle 40s. Skies will clear from west to east through the day with morning drizzle ending midday....
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Warm Monday with evening rain expected

Increasing clouds today with showers possible early this afternoon and rain likely closer to 7 p.m. South winds will blow 15-20 miles an hour, sometimes gusting up to 30 mph. High temperatures will be around 68 degrees. Widespread rain that's heavy at times will be likely this evening and overnight....
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

7-Day Forecast: Chilly and breezy conditions for next few days

Today: Blustery & mostly cloudy with AM flurries. Unseasonably chilly with high temps about 15 degrees below seasonal norms. NW 15-25, G30 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 36. Tonight: Gradual clearing & colder. NW 10-20 mph. Low: 21 in the city, upper teens away from...
ENVIRONMENT
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: The warming trend begins

Happy Thursday! The forecast looks great for today so get out and enjoy the weather if you can. The winds will be calm and the day will be filled with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid and low 70s today, near-record high temperatures this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: A Dry, Sunny Tuesday Ahead, But Rains Aren’t Far Off

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities will be spared precipitation Tuesday, but keep your umbrella handy. The metro will stay dry on Tuesday, and temperatures will climb into the mid-40s. There will even be some sunshine early on, though clouds will increase as the day goes on. Highs across the state will be in the 40s. Wednesday will feature similar temperatures, but rain will return, and it will be a breezy one. Up north, a wintry mix may make an appearance. (credit: CBS) Thursday will be dry and sunny, with a high of 54 degrees in the metro. But rain and heavy winds return Friday, and they’ll stick around through Sunday. Temps could break 70 on Saturday, but there could be some isolated thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT

