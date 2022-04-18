ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina receivers are poised for big season. Why? Spencer Rattler says, 'We're deep'

By Cory Diaz, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 1 day ago

COLUMBIA – A glance down to the Most Improved category on South Carolina ’s list of award winners for spring football and you’ll find wide receiver Ahmarean Brown listed alongside offensive lineman Jaylen Nichols.

During the Gamecocks’ Garnet & Black spring football game Saturday, Brown didn’t record a catch, but it didn’t stop coach Shane Beamer from acknowledging the growth the senior made during the 15 spring practices.

Though Brown didn't make a catch for the Black team, which lost to starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and offensive line’s Garnet team, 20-13 , being the voted by the coaching staff as the most improved player is more indicative of how far the team’s receiving corps has come.

Spencer Rattler debut: How Spencer Rattler fared in South Carolina's Garnet & Black Game

Story Lines: Five things to watch during South Carolina's Garnet & Black spring football game

USC football newcomers: 5 newcomers to watch for South Carolina in Garnet & Black Game this Saturday

This time last year, Beamer talked about the overall depth not allowing for a competitive spring game. One year, a winning season and a bowl game victory later, 89 South Carolina players took the field in front of more than 20,000 fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsFwD_0fCLj2CD00

More specifically at receiver, the quality of depth created a situation where the team’s most improved player couldn’t garner a catch in the spring game.

The addition of junior Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr., a mid-year transfer from James Madison, has galvanized the position. During the spring game, he had three receptions for 31 yards from Rattler, who has talked about their developed chemistry this spring.

The emergence of senior Xavier Legette, who played sparingly in 2021, has raised plenty of eyebrows around the Gamecocks’ football building. He reeled in a 30-yard catch on a deep crossing route that Rattler lauded after the game.

On top of that, Dakereon Joyner, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl MVP and one of South Carolina’s top players, sat out the majority of spring practice because of an injury. Josh Vann continues to be Josh Vann, the leading receiver from a season ago.

The options are there for Rattler. And those options now have a capable quarterback.

“At least two consistent guys on the field at any time,” Rattler said. “There’s times when we’ll have four consistent guys on the field, and one of them is a big tight end. As well as running backs who catch.

“We’re really deep in our skill positions, so that makes my job a lot easier. Just get the ball in their hands and they’ll make plays. You guys saw some of that tonight.”

Mostly because this is the second year in their system, that’s what Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will expect this fall: efficient and potent playmaking. In 2021, Vann led the receivers with 679 yards and five touchdowns. But he did most of his damage in just three games, not quite consistent throughout the year.

In those stretches last season when Vann couldn’t string solid performances together, South Carolina didn’t have another outside threat who could take some of the defense's attention away from him.

Because of the retooled receiving corps, the Gamecocks have reliable options now with Joyner and Brown in the slot and Vann, Legette and Wells on the outside. During the offseason, the priority for the group becomes cashing in on its potential, something Wells sounds to be taking seriously.

“Juice has had a great spring," Beamer said. "He’s gotten more and more confident each practice. He’s got an unbelievable competitive spirit about himself. He’s loves to work.

“Players didn’t have to be over here (Saturday) until 3 o’clock. I walked into the offensive staff room at 1 p.m. and he was in there with (Satterfield) going over calls for tonight, two hours before he had to be over here. It’s very important to him. To have him on the outside, that whole receiving room has improved. Josh Vann is the returning, leading receiver. What Xavier Legette has done this spring is amazing. He is a weapon for us. Dakereon coming back. Ahmarean Brown, he’s had a great spring. He’s been the most consistent receiver we’ve had all spring. Trey Adkins caught two TDs in scrimmage. I really love that receiving group. It continues to get better.”

Cory Diaz covers the South Carolina Gamecocks for The Greenville News as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his work for all things Gamecocks on Twitter: @CoryDiaz_TGN. Got questions regarding South Carolina athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina receivers are poised for big season. Why? Spencer Rattler says, 'We're deep'

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

South Carolina Transfer Devin Carter Announces Commitment

South Carolina transfer Devin Carter has picked a new landing spot. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the guard committed to Providence on Sunday. Carter spoke fondly of head coach Ed Cooley, who earned 2022 Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year Award honors after leading the Friars to their first regular-season Big East title and a Sweet 16 appearance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WSPA 7News

Rattler solid in Gamecocks annual Garnet & Black Spring game

Columbia (USC SID) – The Garnet team, led by transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler, posted a 20-13 win over the Black team, led by Luke Doty, as the University of South Carolina played its annual Garnet & Black Spring Game in front of an announced attendance of 20,671 on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. […]
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Oregon beats Tennessee for 4-star WR Kyler Kasper

Oregon took the lead early in 2022 for Kyler Kasper before made a move in recent weeks. After taking the needed visits and talking it over with his family, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver out of Gilbert (Ari.) Williams Field has committed to the Ducks. Josh Heupel and the Vols...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2024 recruit dishes on visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program appear to be on the brink of landing a big recruit in the 2023 class as G.G. Jackson nears an announcement.  But as for future recruiting classes, Davis and his staff have their eyes on a few other big prospects including Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil.  The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard has a total of six offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from a handful of Atlantic Coast Conference programs like UNC, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State among others. McNeil has been on UNC’s campus already and he talked about...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
James Madison
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#South Carolina Gamecocks#American Football#College Football#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KRDO

Gamecocks blend in high-profile transfers in spring

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer wasn’t afraid to add high-level, high-profile transfers to the team in his second season. The Gamecocks wrapped up spring workouts this past Saturday with ex-Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and former Wake Forest leading rusher Christian Beal-Smith getting significant time with their new team. Beamer said he won’t ever shy away from bringing in players who can ramp up competition as Rattler and Beal-Smith have done. South Carolina also brought in transfer receivers as it utilizes the NCAA portal to improve.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Rocket Watts becomes seventh Mississippi State player to enter transfer portal

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State guard Rocket Watts has entered the transfer, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Watts spent one season at Mississippi State after transferring in from Michigan State. His start last season was delayed due to an offseason hip procedure, and his lone year with the Bulldogs was riddled with injuries as well.
STARKVILLE, MS
On3.com

Video: Recapping South Carolina's spring game

Under the lights at Williams-Brice, South Carolina wrapped up spring football on Saturday night with their annual Garnet & Black spring game. Before we turn our attention to the offseason, we recap the night that was and take a closer look at some of the players that stood out. In this video, I breakdown some of my biggest takeaway, which include:
COLUMBIA, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy