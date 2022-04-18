Man killed at Allyn and 95th, MPD seeking suspects

Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 18-year-old man at Allyn and 95th Sunday night as a homicide.

MPD said in a statement first responders found the Milwaukee man dead around 8:20 p.m.

The homicide is still under investigation and police are seeking suspects.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office identified him as 18-year-old Kamari C. Hill.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

