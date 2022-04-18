ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Ukraine war: Prince Harry hails 'extraordinary' Ukraine Invictus team

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Sussex has voiced his support for Ukraine, saying that "the whole...

www.bbc.com

HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Queen Elizabeth, 96, Together For The 1st Time In 2 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are back at Buckingham Palace — to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, anyway. In a statement to HollywoodLife, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they came to see the queen on April 14, making it the first time they visited since renouncing royal life and moving to California two years ago. “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games,” the spokesperson said.
Prince Harry
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Netherlands
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's 'clear the air' talks with Queen and Charles: Duke and Duchess face family for the first time since Megxit as they make secret visit to meet senior royals in Windsor on their way to the Invictus Games in Holland

Harry and Meghan held top-secret 'clear the air' talks with the Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Thursday after stopping off in the UK en route to the Invictus Games in Holland. It is the first time the Duchess of Sussex has set foot in Britain since so-called...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
Glamour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Got Cuddly After a Friendly Race at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't just spectators at the Invictus Games—they're participants…sort of. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently arrived in the Netherlands to attend the fifth Invictus Games, the international sports competition Harry founded for wounded service members in 2014. While the couple made their first appearance at The Hague on April 15, the official games began on April 16 and will run until April 22.
BBC

Grieving Russians can't believe talk of war crimes in Ukraine

In Stavropol cemetery, there is a new line of graves. The fresh mounds of earth are covered in a sea of flowers. Decorating the graves, fluttering in the breeze, are military banners with emblems of elite Russian units. Fixed to wooden crosses are the portraits of soldiers, their names and...
