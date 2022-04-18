ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha, IA

Kanawha Returns to Normal After EF0 Tornado Damage

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSigns of the tornado continue to be prevalent in Kanawha with trees missing limbs and some building damage, but the city appears to have recovered from last week’s tornado. According to Mayor Gloria Sobek, things...

Comments / 0

