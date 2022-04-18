ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Marathon 2022 live updates, results, winners, how to watch for free

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Marathon Monday in Boston as we get set for 26.2 miles of action on Patriots Day. The 2022 Boston Marathon is set to kick off on the usual date this year after being derailed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s a typical Marathon Monday...

www.masslive.com

MassLive.com

Boston Marathon start times, how to watch as race returns on Patriots Day for first time since COVID pandemic

The Boston Marathon returns to is historic time slot on Patriots Day, the third Monday of April for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. The race was postponed in April 2020 as the pandemic first spread and people shied away from public events in favor of social distancing. Runners were invited to participate virtually. Last year in 2021, the race was postponed to the fall as COVID cases surged once again last spring.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Marathon security plans pay off

BOSTON — At checkpoints up and down the Boston Marathon Finish Line, security teams were busy Monday opening bags to check on what people were carrying closer to Boylston Street. “It takes 30 seconds, and everybody’s bag is checked. It just gives a better sense of security, " Ali...
BOSTON, MA
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What to know about rising COVID-19 cases and the Boston Marathon

Here are the latest COVID trends in Boston ahead of Monday's marathon. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, just as one of Boston’s most celebrated events is returning to its pre-pandemic spring routines with the familiar and long-missed sights and sounds of Back Bay in April. The Boston...
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
MassLive.com

Boston Marathon 2022: Evans Chebet wins men’s race

Kenya’s Evans Chebet has won the 2022 Boston Marathon for the men’s elite side, becoming the first runner for cross the finish line after the race returned to Patriots Day for first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chebet finished with a time of 2:06:51, pulling...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Perfect spring weather greets Boston Marathon's April return

BOSTON — (AP) — The daffodils have sprouted, the fall foliage has all been raked away, and the Boston Marathon is back in the spring where it belongs. The world’s most prestigious marathon will return to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square on Monday, three years after the last Patriots' Day race and six months after its 125th edition was delayed, canceled and delayed again by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
The Staten Island Advance

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

Runners were gearing up for the Boston Marathon on Monday, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began. At 6 a.m. in Hopkinton, Race Director Dave McGillivray sent out a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard, which walks the course annually, announcing the start of the 126th Boston Marathon. He told them that the “comeback is greater than the setback.”
SPORTS
The US Sun

Boston Marathon 2022: Start time and route

THE 2022 Boston Marathon event is finally upon us and is expected to happen rain or shine. With the official start time just hours away, fans want to know when the race begins and how they can watch. When is the Boston Marathon 2022 start time?. After the Covid-19 pandemic...
SPORTS
WBUR

Here's what will be opened and closed on Patriots' Day

States around New England are getting into their Patriots’ Day traditions. Regionally, Militia and Minutemen actors are dusting off their colonial attire. And here in Boston, marathon participants are about to start this year's big race. All this is to commemorate the first battles of the American Revolutionary War...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Nearly 30K runners participate in 126th Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Thousands of runners are hitting the streets for the 126th Boston Marathon. Monday marks the first full-scale Boston Marathon on Patriot’s Day since 2019. The annual race was canceled in 2020, and postponed in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Burrillville woman is...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

126th Boston Marathon Kicks Off Monday

HOPKINTON – The 126th Annual Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 18. There are 28,604 total entrants of the 126th Boston Marathon. There are 4,157 entrants from Massachusetts. And there are 21,351 entrants residing in the United States of America. The 26.2 mile race starts in Hopkinton...
BOSTON, MA
