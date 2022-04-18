ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: What happened — and didn’t — in the 2022 legislative session

By Adam Ganucheau, Geoff Pender and Bobby Harrison
 1 day ago
WATCH THE LIVE RECORDING:

LISTEN:

Mississippi Today’s political team breaks down what lawmakers accomplished and ignored during the historic 2022 legislative session. They spent a record amount of money, passed the largest tax cut and teacher pay raise in state history, and redrew congressional and legislative districts. They also let several key issues fall by the wayside.

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

