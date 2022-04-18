Podcast: What happened — and didn’t — in the 2022 legislative session
WATCH THE LIVE RECORDING:
LISTEN:
Mississippi Today’s political team breaks down what lawmakers accomplished and ignored during the historic 2022 legislative session. They spent a record amount of money, passed the largest tax cut and teacher pay raise in state history, and redrew congressional and legislative districts. They also let several key issues fall by the wayside.
Listen to more episodes of The Other Side here.
The post Podcast: What happened — and didn’t — in the 2022 legislative session appeared first on Mississippi Today .
Comments / 0