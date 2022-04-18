ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mask Mandates At Twin Cities Schools No Longer In Effect

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in more than two years, thousands of Twin Cities students will be able to leave their masks at home Monday.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul schools are lifting their mask mandates as the school week begins. Students and staff can still wear a mask if they want to.

Minneapolis cited new framework by the Centers for Disease Control and the city’s declining COVID-19 rates as reasons for the change.

In St. Paul, masks won’t be required during times when COVID-19 spread in Ramsey County is at low or medium levels. Currently, the county is experiencing low levels of spread. However, masks will be required again if spread return to high levels.

