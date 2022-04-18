ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Critical race theory references among reasons Florida rejects almost half of math textbooks for next school year

CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Department of Education is rejecting just under half the math textbooks submitted for inclusion in the next school year's curriculum,...

WTH!!
1d ago

If this stupidity keeps up, we are not going to be able to complete with the rest of the world. We are already rank 14th in the world, pathetic that politicians want to harm us and we cheer them on. We will be a 3rd world country soon.

Phil Durt
1d ago

This is the kind of thing the Taliban do. These folks want to bring us back to the stone age.

Penny Henry
21h ago

We can’t complete with the rest of the world already. China is far ahead of us in education and soon will be number one in science and technology. What the hell does math have to do with CRT? Soon we will be number one in Bible education, and they interpret that to suit their own purposes.

