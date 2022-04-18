ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balloon ride will take passengers to edge of space for $50,000

By Asher Notheis
 1 day ago

T he Grand Canyon will need to make some space for a tourist attraction set to debut in 2024.

For $50,000, World View will take passengers up 100,000 feet in the air in a helium balloon and allow them to view Earth through a 5-foot-wide window. The hexagonal pod, designed by U.K. firm PriestmanGoode, will not actually make its way into space , but it will allow its passengers to view the curved edge of the planet, according to Fast Company .


“What we’re trying to do is to make sure everyone is just totally blown away. ... Nobody has experienced that size of a window on an aircraft. You’ll hopefully be gobsmacked when you look out,” said Daniel MacInnes, design director at PriestmanGoode.

AMERICAN AIRLINES RESTARTS PROGRAM TO HELP SPECIAL NEEDS CHILDREN PREPARE TO FLY

The pod will be able to carry a maximum of eight adult passengers and two crew members. The six- to 12-hour trip will lift off from the Grand Canyon. It will spend two hours ascending, then descending for one hour.

Passengers will not feel any weightlessness while on the flight since the balloon is under a controlled ascent and descent the entire time. However, those who wish to experience weightlessness on the flight can request it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

World View has not yet responded to the Washington Examiner 's request for comment.

