Florian Hansen

Marian Gene Johnson, daughter of Ferris and Tressie (Ward) Keown was born November 12, 1925 in Gilman City, Missouri. She attended high school in Gilman City where she graduated. She then attended Northwest Missouri State where she finished 3 years of education to be a dietitian and was President of her sorority. During the time of WWII, she worked at North American Airlines, being the first female hired as a drafter in the engineering department. She also taught for a year at a one room school.

GILMAN CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO