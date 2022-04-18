Florian Hansen
Private Graveside Services for 89 year old Florian Peter Hansen of Avoca, formerly of Harlan, will be at a later date at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton. The Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
