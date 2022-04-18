ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Woman Hospitalized After Shooting, Crash In Hollywood

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEhxi_0fCLfPjv00

HOLLYWOOD (CBS Miami) — One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in Hollywood early Monday morning.

According to neighbors in the 500 block of S 61st Terrace, they heard gunshots just after 4 a.m.

“They were loud, six, I heard six,” said Joseph Ramirez. “They were extremely loud.”

Moments later people who live on the block heard a crash at Monroe Street and S 62st Terrace.

The driver of a car ended up barreling through the front yard of a home before crashing into several cars in a driveway, a fence, and a tree.

“All I heard was a big bang, a bunch of bangs, some crash, tires screeching, it sounded like the car was flying through my house almost, my windows were shaking,” said Dulcie Long.

She said went outside to help. There she found a man and woman near the car, the woman was injured.

“They just said that they had just come from the club and to call the paramedics because they had been shot,” said Long. “He was fine, she was the one that had the bullet holes.”

According to neighbors, the gunfire appeared to happen a few houses away from where they crashed, where they rounded a corner.

“I have four bullet casings on my Jeep so at that point I think somebody was just waiting for them to make that turn, to target them out,” said Ramirez.

Hollywood Fire Rescue took the woman to Memorial Regional Hospital, there’s no word on the extent of her injuries.

Police are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Florida Teen Dead After Exchanging Gunshots With Another While Wearing Body Armor

OCALA (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old is dead after he and another teen took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor. It happened in Belleview, which is just south of Ocala. Police charged 17-year-old Joshua Vining with aggravated manslaughter.  They say he and Christopher Leroy Broad were taking turns shooting each other when Broad was struck. Vining was found doing CPR on his friend when first responders arrived. A second teen has been charged with providing false information to police about the incident. And a third told officials he recorded the incident using Snapchat on his phone. Both Vining and the unidentified teen are being charged as adults. Police didn’t say what kind of gun was being used or who owned it.
OCALA, FL
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are actively investigating an early morning hit-and-run that left one woman dead on Saturday. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. at the 1300 Block of NSR7, according to Lauderhill Police. The preliminary reports are that the adult female, identified as Gillian Robinson, 53, may have been attempting...
LAUDERHILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep#Hollywood Fire Rescue
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Little Haiti Father Blames Police & DCF For His Children Dying At The Hands Of Their Mother

LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – At a vigil Thursday night, a Little Haiti father continued to mourn the loss of his two young children. Frantzy Belval’s daughter Laura and son Jeffrey were murdered. The accused killer: Odette Joassaint, their mother. Belval forgives her while pointing the blame at the police and the Department of Children and Families. “Miami-Dade police, city of Miami, DCF are responsible for my kids’ death,” he said. A grief-stricken Belval recalled recent conversations with his 5-year-old daughter Laura. “She tells Miami-Dade police, ‘I don’t want to live with my mother,’” he said. Cassandre Raymond has known Joassaint for four years. She told CBS4...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

Hate Crime Charges Filed Against Trio Accused Of Attack That Left Pompano Beach Man Blind

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMIAMI) — Three people are facing hate crime charges after the Broward State Attorney’s Office says they attacked a man due to his sexual orientation. The State Attorney’s Office says on August 6, 2021, the 31-year-old man, who is not being identified after invoking Marsy’s Law, was beaten so badly he is now permanently blind. Yevhen Makarenko, Oleh Makarenko and Inna Makarenko were all previously charged with attempted murder, burglary battery and kidnapping in relation to the alleged crime. “He said, ‘Oh, now I have a recollection of what happened, and it was this family, and they came and beat me...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy