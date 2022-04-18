Woman Hospitalized After Shooting, Crash In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBS Miami) — One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in Hollywood early Monday morning.

According to neighbors in the 500 block of S 61st Terrace, they heard gunshots just after 4 a.m.

“They were loud, six, I heard six,” said Joseph Ramirez. “They were extremely loud.”

Moments later people who live on the block heard a crash at Monroe Street and S 62st Terrace.

The driver of a car ended up barreling through the front yard of a home before crashing into several cars in a driveway, a fence, and a tree.

“All I heard was a big bang, a bunch of bangs, some crash, tires screeching, it sounded like the car was flying through my house almost, my windows were shaking,” said Dulcie Long.

She said went outside to help. There she found a man and woman near the car, the woman was injured.

“They just said that they had just come from the club and to call the paramedics because they had been shot,” said Long. “He was fine, she was the one that had the bullet holes.”

According to neighbors, the gunfire appeared to happen a few houses away from where they crashed, where they rounded a corner.

“I have four bullet casings on my Jeep so at that point I think somebody was just waiting for them to make that turn, to target them out,” said Ramirez.

Hollywood Fire Rescue took the woman to Memorial Regional Hospital, there’s no word on the extent of her injuries.

Police are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.