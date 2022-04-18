Tenn. death row inmate to die Thursday, latest appeal denied
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An appellate court has denied a Tennessee death row inmate’s request to reopen his case after unknown DNA was found. The Tennessean...www.wmot.org
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An appellate court has denied a Tennessee death row inmate’s request to reopen his case after unknown DNA was found. The Tennessean...www.wmot.org
if there is even one shred of new evidence, especially DNA evidence, it should be reviewed before he is executed. that should be standard practice in all death penalty cases.
Do you really think that all the truth about this case is in this short report. Not a change of it. He has had a fair trial and the ruling has been reviewed over and over. It is time to pay for his crime.
This guy has killed three people.. this guy has had appeal after appeal. We have fed him, we have provided medical, dental , clothing, shoes, education, visitation and everything else he wants…( family should be paying for his living expense while in prison not us) WHEN is ENOUGH actually ENOUGH!!!Spend this money on senior citizens, I want to see his upkeep bill from the state of TN.STOP this madness. Sorry family … but someone raised him wrong to take and take, and not to give back!
Comments / 78