ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United's Fernandes involved in car crash but unhurt

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVHXh_0fCLfF9t00

April 18 (Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday on his way to the club's training ground.

No parties involved were understood to have sustained serious injuries and the Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said.

United manager Ralf Rangnick will address the media later on Monday.

United, who are fifth in the Premier League standings with 54 points from 32 games, face second-placed Liverpool on Tuesday.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Man Utd 3-2 Norwich: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick rescues hosts after blowing two-goal lead at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his hat-trick with a stunning free-kick to rescue a 3-2 victory for Man Utd over Norwich, having earlier blown a two-goal lead at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's second hat-trick in five games put some shine on another underwhelming performance from United, whose pursuit of a top-four spot was nonetheless strengthened thanks to defeats for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Thomson Reuters#Manchester United#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

PSG's Messi and Verratti to miss Angers clash due to injury

April 19 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and midfielder Marco Verratti will miss Wednesday's league trip to Angers due to injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday. Messi has inflammation in his left Achilles while Verratti is out with a knee problem. Centre back Presnel Kimpembe...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'He was never going to win them the title!': Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane clash over 'panic signing' Cristiano Ronaldo, the 'madness' of Gary Neville - and why Pep Guardiola could surpass Sir Alex Ferguson to become the best Premier League manager EVER

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has proved a mixed bag, so it was no surprise to see Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane disagree over his impact at Old Trafford this term. Ronaldo returned to the club last summer to much fanfare 12 years after departing for Real Madrid but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy