ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts’s proposed ‘Millionaires’ Tax’ will push up the federal deficit

By Alex Brill, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avZK2_0fCLfAkG00
Tweet

While many readers are focused on Tax Day, there is a proposed tax change in Massachusetts that should have all who are interested in fiscal policy concerned. In November, Bay State voters will decide whether to adopt an amendment to the state constitution imposing a 4 percent surtax on annual taxable income above $1 million starting in 2023. If successful, Massachusetts will join California, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., as a member of the Millionaires’ Tax Club.

While a 4 percent surtax may seem small, it would be added on top of a 5 percent flat state individual income tax rate and a top federal individual income tax rate of 37 percent. If the amendment is adopted, the combined federal-state marginal tax rate on ordinary income for high-income earners in Massachusetts will be 46 percent in 2023 (lower rates will apply to dividends and capital gains). Progressives may be drawn to the social justice and “fair share” arguments for this tax hike, but the fiscal consequences — including the effects on federal revenue — may be quite disappointing.

To begin, the revenue raised by the surtax at the state level will be smaller than many people think. Raise Up Massachusetts, the advocacy group supporting the tax, has offered a wildly optimistic forecast that the tax hike would raise $2 billion in additional revenue each year. Unfortunately, this forecast ignores the well-known reality that taxpayers try hard to reduce their tax liability, a behavioral response that economists refer to as the elasticity of taxable income. High-income taxpayers are known to be the most adept at these strategies.

Modifying the revenue forecast to incorporate evidence from the academic literature about likely behavioral changes yields a significantly lower estimated revenue pickup. I estimate that about 400 of the 22,000 taxpayers affected by the surtax would exit the state and many others would reduce work or shift and relabel their income to avoid the tax. By my estimate, the surtax would generate approximately $1.5 billion in 2023, since these behavioral responses would offset 32 percent of the revenue gain that would occur if taxpayers kept their behavior unchanged. Using a similar approach, Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis recently estimated that the proposed surtax would generate only $1.3 billion in 2023.

The surtax’s impact on federal tax revenue raises bigger concerns. Every $100 decline in taxable income among millionaires in Massachusetts would reduce federal revenues by as much as $37, depending on the type of income and the adopted tax avoidance strategy. Strikingly, the federal revenue loss, which I estimate to be $1.9 billion, would exceed the revenue gain for Massachusetts. And who would save on their federal tax bill? Millionaires in Massachusetts. Advocates of the surtax may not realize that it would result in some wealthy Massachusetts residents actually paying less total tax than they would have.

Finally, the expected revenue from Massachusetts’s surtax depends on future federal tax changes. For example, President Biden has proposed increasing the top marginal federal income tax rate to 39.6 percent. With a 4 percent surtax in effect, that change would bring the top combined marginal tax rate to 48.6 percent in Massachusetts, and high-income taxpayers in that state would respond by further reducing their taxable income. I estimate this increase in the top federal rate would cause Massachusetts’s tax revenues to fall by an additional $180 million, pulling the annual revenue forecast of the proposed millionaire’s tax down to $1.3 billion.

As the proposed surtax illustrates, the use of high marginal income tax rates to achieve income redistribution and finance expanding government services faces significant practical limitations. The interplay between state and federal tax policy changes further complicates matters. When Democrats at the state and federal level raise tax rates in pursuit of populist and progressive goals, they are effectively stealing from each other’s coffers.

Alex Brill is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington. He previously was the policy director and chief economist at the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Most Americans paid no federal income tax last year

There will be some who are heartened by news that most U.S. households — 57% — paid no federal income tax last year. After all, we were in the midst of a deadly pandemic and many Americans were struggling to get by. Moreover, more than a few of us are opposed to taxation in virtually […]
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Washington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax#Tax Bill#Tax Avoidance
Wisconsin Examiner

Ron Johnson’s tax rebellion

On tax day this year, wouldn’t you like to be Sen. Ron Johnson?  Wisconsin’s senior U.S. senator paid only $2,015 in state income tax in 2017, despite earning more than $450,000 that year. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Dan Bice, who first reported on Johnson’s teeny-weeny tax bill, pointed out that the multimillonaire’s 2017 Wisconsin tax […] The post Ron Johnson’s tax rebellion appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS News

Taxes 2022: Last-minute tax moves that can put money in your pocket

Tax Day is fast approaching, with Americans needing to either file a return by April 18 or ask for an extension. If you're among the millions who tend to wait until the eleventh hour to file, there's still time to take steps that can reduce what you owe or land a bigger refund.
INCOME TAX
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Senate Republicans Make Case To Suspend State’s Gas Tax

BOSTON (CBS) – A bill has been filed on Beacon Hill to temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax, but it’s going to take bipartisan support to turn it into a reality. Republican lawmakers held a press conference on the steps of the Statehouse on Wednesday to gain support for their latest attempt to suspend the gas tax. “We cannot, and we will not, stand idle as motorists all across the Commonwealth are feeling pain at the gas pump,” said Senator Minority Leader Bruce Tarr. Tarr is just one of the senators backing the temporary tax suspension to ease the rising costs on consumers. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Senate Rejects Gas Tax Suspension

As momentum grows around the country for the suspension of state gas taxes, the state Senate on Thursday rejected a Republican-led push to pause gas tax collections through Labor Day even as Gov. Charlie Baker signaled he was warming to the idea. The vote in the Senate came the same...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: State gas tax suspension proposal up for a vote today

Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about the impact of potentially suspending the gas tax during a news conference on March 23. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont talks about lowering taxes. Gov. Ned Lamont discussed his proposal to lower taxes. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Some relief for high gas prices may soon...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Tax Brackets: Federal and State tax brackets explained

As Americans work to figure out their rates to file their returns, many want to know the differences between state and federal tax brackets. There are differences between state and federal taxes. State and federal taxes exist to pay for federal, state, and local government with roads, libraries, and other...
INCOME TAX
The Hill

The Hill

540K+
Followers
65K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy