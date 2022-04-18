ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pence group to target vulnerable Democrats over gas prices

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xwxkz_0fCLf6Ib00
Tweet

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s advocacy group is launching ads in three Democratic-held congressional districts hitting President Biden and Democrats over rising gas prices.

The ads from Advancing American Freedom, details of which were obtained first by The Hill, will air on cable in each district and be pushed on digital platforms in the districts of Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.), Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa), all seen as vulnerable heading into November’s midterm election.

The six-digit ad buy announced Monday is the third wave of ads as part of Advancing American Freedom’s campaign focused on energy independence. It comes at a time when rising gas prices have been a central component of Republican attacks on the Biden administration.

The ad airing in Kansas’s 3rd Congressional District features a woman who bemoans how high gas prices have affected her family’s budget.

“I don’t understand why President Biden and the Democrats are refusing to use America’s energy resources to bring down costs,” the woman says after explaining she drives 70 miles a day between getting to work and bringing her kids to school.

The advertisement airing in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District features a woman who criticizes Biden and Democrats for “the worst inflation crisis in 40 years” and says it costs her $80 to fill her minivan up with gas.

The third ad, airing in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, features a man next to a pickup truck and overlays of a clip of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg encouraging more people to consider buying electric vehicles.

“We love our American made trucks, and we want them to run on affordable, American-made energy,” the man says.

Pence’s group previously announced a $10 million ad campaign hitting Democrats over economic sanctions on Russia, the second phase of which focused specifically on promoting American energy.

Pence has been a visible GOP figure in the lead-up to the midterms, making regular speaking appearances on college campuses and at conservative events. His advocacy group last month released a lengthy policy agenda, further spurring speculation he may be positioning himself for a presidential campaign in 2024.

Pence and other Republicans have hit the Biden administration and Democrats over their energy policies, arguing that moves like rescinding the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and pushing electric vehicles and renewable forms of energy have harmed U.S. oil production and led to a spike in gas prices.

Experts have noted the pipeline would not have been transporting fuel at this point. Biden administration officials have taken steps to try and mitigate rising gas prices by releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The U.S. last month banned Russian oil imports to try and further punish Moscow.

Biden and his team have steadfastly blamed rising gas prices on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, deeming high fuel costs the “Putin price hike” because of the instability the invasion caused in global markets.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gas was $4.08 as of Sunday, according to AAA. That number is down from a month ago, when the average price per gallon was $4.33, but it is still up roughly 50 cents from early March.

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
FOX2Now

Gas price stimulus checks? Lawmakers consider pump relief

(WXIN) – Stimulus checks to help with gas prices?. Lawmakers across the country are proposing a few different measures intended to provide relief at the pump as record-high gas prices hit drivers’ pocketbooks. While the Biden administration briefly considered the idea of sending gas cards through the IRS,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharice Davids
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Angie Craig
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Gas Prices#Energy Independence#Republicans#Democratic
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

The Hill

540K+
Followers
65K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy