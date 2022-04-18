ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat chronicles journey cycling across U.S.

By Cassie Hudson
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( NEWS10 ) – “Calico Cycles” is the name of Marilyn’s unpublished memoir. The nine-year-old calico cat has seen quite a bit of the country from this basket of a bicycle.

According to her owner, Caleb Werntz, together they’ve bicycled 10,000 miles through 32 states in ten months. He trained her from an early age to feel at home in his bicycle basket.

“I got her a harness and a lease and put her in a front basket, and started conditioning her for the road starting at two months old,” said Werntz.

The duo is based in Portland, Oregon. From last May to the spring of 2022, they took their longest journey yet and cycled across the country.  According to her owner, they even stopped in Albany along the way.

While she slept most of their journey, that didn’t stop Marilyn from writing a book about her adventures. “Calico Cycles” is a travel diary from the point-of-view of Marilyn, translated by Caleb he says. The book is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to ‘to promote and distribute copies of the book.’

