Brighton, NY

Trial begins for man accused of killing Brighton businessman

WHEC TV-10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Opening statements from special prosecutors and defense attorneys were heard Monday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing a Brighton businessman last year. Prosecutors say Edward “Ted" Boucher was struck in the head 31 times with a blunt object by Christopher...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Andrea Lipton found guilty in the death of her 3-year-old son

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Andrea Lipton Monday was found guilty on one count of manslaughter in the second degree for the death of her 3-year-old child. Police say on July 11, 2020, Kei'Mere Marshall was found unconscious and not breathing inside a home on Avenue C. He was taken to the hospital where he died three days later.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Brighton, NY
City
Irondequoit, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Brighton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
KGET

Man ordered to stand trial in killings of 2 women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is enough evidence against a man charged in the deaths of two women to move forward to trial, a judge has ruled. Adrian Chavez, 34, was bound over for trial Friday on two counts of murder in the killings of two women in separate incidents. Held without bail, he is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY

