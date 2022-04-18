ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, NY

Berlin’s Tracy Kent named Principal of the Year

By Record staff
Troy Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN, N.Y. — Berlin Elementary School Principal Tracy Kent, was awarded 2022 Principal of the Year honors by the Greater Capital Region Principal Center and the Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA). CASDA’s committees are made up of Capital District area school administrators and University at Albany faculty....

www.troyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Troy Record

Calendar

SILENT FILM SCREENING: Join us at the Troy Public Library on Wednesday, April 13, from 5 PM, for a screening of the Buster Keaton 1923 black and white silent comedy classic, ‘Three Ages’ with an original score composed and performed by Ryan Devine. In his first independently produced feature film Buster Keaton tells of love and romance through three historical ages: the Stone Age, the Roman Age, and the Modern Age, (the roaring 20’s). There will be a Q & A session following the film where Ryan Devine will discuss the process of setting this classic film to music. This free event is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by The Arts Center of the Capital Region. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information and to register, call the library at 274-7071 or online at www.thetroylibrary.org. The Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

HVCC summer courses again offered to high school students at no cost

TROY, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Community College will offer more than 50 college-level courses for rising high school juniors and seniors this summer with an added incentive: tuition and fees will be completely funded through a college scholarship, and textbooks will be provided at no cost for students. The scholarship offer covers up to eight credits.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

Columbia High School senior wins fourth annual School Bus Art Competition

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — Leonard Bus Sales announced recently that Italia Verdi, a senior at Columbia High School – East Greenbush Central School District is the winner of the fourth annual Leonard Bus Sales A Day in the Life of a School Bus art competition. As the winner of the competition, Italia will receive a $1,000 one-time higher-education scholarship from Leonard Bus Sales for her original artwork depicting a day in the life of a school bus.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University At Albany#Principal Of The Year#Casda#Berlin Elementary School#The Bes Principal

