ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Lawmakers return to MN Capitol tomorrow, big differences on major issues

hot967.fm
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans and Democrats return to the State Capitol Tuesday after their spring break with very different ideas for the state’s record budget surplus and just over a month...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mn Capitol#Republicans#Democrats#Hamline University
WABE

The top 10 Senate races that are most likely to flip to the other party

The landscape has shifted. When President Biden took office, it was widely believed that Republicans had a strong chance of taking back the House but, thanks to a friendly map for Democrats, the Senate was more competitive. It was possible, if not likely, that Democrats — who control the Senate,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Democratic Party chair rips ‘maggot-infested’ Tom Cotton and ‘fascism’ of GOP

The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.A number of Republican senators, including Mr Cotton, went after the judge for her sentencing record in cases of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy