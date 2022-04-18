ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, LA

Five injured in Baldwin shooting

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyvo3_0fCLbdI300

Five people were injured during a Sunday night shooting in Baldwin.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at 10:22 pm on April 17 to the area of Rosebud Road and Baptiste Street to a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, four victims were found shot.

During their investigation, deputies learned that a fifth victim had also been wounded.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.stmaryso.com .

