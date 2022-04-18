ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Deadline is today to file your tax return

By Abby Breidenbach
KATC News
1 day ago
 1 day ago
Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filings and payments. The IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms.

The executive director of the National Society of Tax Professionals, Nina Tross, says if people haven’t filed their taxes by now they’re better off filing an extension. An extension gives the taxpayer more time to send in paperwork, however this is not an extension for the payment deadline.

Tross warns that rushing a return to meet the deadline only to have to amend it later is likely to draw a second look by the IRS.

For those who aren't able to pay everything owed to the IRS, there is a payment plan that can be found here.

