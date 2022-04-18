ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Senate Democrats hit GOP with billboards on Tax Day

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) marked Tax Day on Monday by rolling out billboards in Florida and Wisconsin, hitting Republicans over Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) proposed plan to require all Americans to pay at least some income tax.

The billboards, which read “Senate Republicans’ Plan: Raise Your Taxes,” will be deployed in Orlando and Miami, Fla., near the offices of Sens. Rick Scott (R) and Marco Rubio (R), and in Oshkosh, Wis., targeting Sen. Ron Johnson (R). Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Rubio and Johnson are facing closely watched reelection bids.

“If Senate Republicans have their way, hard-working Americans — including seniors, families with children and individuals making less than $40,000 per year — would all have to pay more when they file their taxes today,” said DSCC spokesperson Nora Keefe.

The Tax Day billboards are the latest moves from the Senate Democrats to needle Scott over his plan, which was released in his personal capacity. Senate Republicans have not released an official agenda.

Scott has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle for proposing to raise taxes.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement.

Scott released a statement explaining his reasoning on the tax portion of his plan.

“I went out and made a statement that got me in trouble. I said that all Americans need to have some skin in the game. Even if it is just a few bucks, everyone needs to know what it is like to pay some taxes. It hit a nerve,” he said.

Terry Bell
14h ago

funny, Joe Biden said during the campaign he was going to raise our taxes!! Typical Democrat ploy, blame someone else!!!

