Finkenauer Accuses Grassley of “Orchestrated Attack”

(Des Moines, IA) — Abby Finkenauer is moving forward with her campaign for the Democratic nomination for U-S Senate. She describes the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision to put her name back on the ballot as a victory against an “orchestrated attack” by incumbent Senator Charles Grassley and other Washington Republicans. Alan Ostergren is the attorney who represented Republicans challenging three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petition. He says the only reason the issues were litigated is because Finkenauer barely turned in enough signatures. Ostergren says the Iowa legislature needs to pass a law making it clear what must be on a nominating petition and what the consequences are for failing to have that information present.