ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

See Saginaw-area runners in the 2022 Boston Marathon

By Hugh Bernreuter
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Fourteen Saginaw-area runners will compete Monday in the 126th Boston Marathon, with the first competitors starting at 9:05 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race is at 9:05 a.m., followed by handcycle and duo...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Boston Marathon marks 50th anniversary of welcoming women

BOSTON (AP) — Compared to what her predecessors faced a half-century before, an icy downpour and a near-gale headwind were minor obstacles for Des Linden on her way to a Boston Marathon victory. The first women who dared to attempt the 26.2-mile run from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay...
NEW BOSTON, TX
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Fifty years on, women's pioneer returns to Boston Marathon

BOSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Back in 1972, Val Rogosheske was one of only eight runners in the inaugural women's division at the Boston Marathon. On Monday she was the official starter for the professional women's field and more than 12,000 women took part in the race. "It's hard to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Weather Forecast: Running Conditions Nearly Ideal

BOSTON (CBS) – Hard to believe that it has been more than 1,000 days since we last had a Boston Marathon in the spring, on Patriots’ Day. Perhaps in that absence, some may have forgotten just how hard it is to get an uneventful weather day this time of year! The last two April Boston Marathons have had rain, including a record amount of it back in 2018. The rain wasn’t nearly as disruptive in 2019 but combine that with the warm temperatures (the high in Boston was 70) and conditions were far from ideal. To find “ideal running conditions”, and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reese, MI
City
Midland, MI
City
Sanford, MI
Saginaw, MI
Sports
City
Freeland, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Boston Township, MI
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
Quick Country 96.5

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#The Runners#In Waves#Para Athletics#Wave 2#Wave 1#Wave 3
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Highway Sign Mis-spells Grand Rapids “Grand Radips”

No matter what kind of profession you have, everyone is allowed mistakes. It’s all a part of being human and the best we can do is try to be as kind about those mistakes as possible when they effect us. Some mistakes however are just flat out hilarious and should be enjoyed, especially when they’re small errors that make a BIG difference.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Longtime WNEM reporter Jay Brandow has died

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Retired WNEM news reporter Jay Brandow has passed away at the age of 67. Brandow’s family says he passed away on the night of Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Brandow started at WNEM in 1984. He came to the station after working as a radio disc...
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Late-season snowstorm timeline, how much snow is expected

I guess we better call it what it is - an April snowstorm for some. Here’s how the storm will evolve through the day. I’ll also show you who gets the most snow. The odd part of this snowstorm is the second half of the afternoon is when the snow will really come together. Usually in mid-April we will get snow at night and rain during the day. This just shows us how cold the air is aloft. The cold air will be brought down to the surface as the snow picks up in intensity in the second half of this afternoon.
FLINT, MI
WKBN

Olympic champ wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon

Running shoulder to shoulder for most of the course, the reigning Olympic champion and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh traded places eight times in the final mile, with Jepchirchir pulling ahead for good in the final 385 yards. The Kenyan finished in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 1 seconds, four seconds ahead.
BOSTON, MA
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
15K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy