Suspicious Activity in Madison

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is in custody in connection to two February shootings in St. Paul, one of which left a man dead.
The St. Paul Police Department says that 27-year-old Kavion Jayvon Barnett, of St. Paul, was arrested this week. Investigators say he’s been charged with second-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
The charges stem from a shooting on Feb. 13 on the Earl Street bridge, when a man reported that he was shot in the arm while in a car with his family. The victim told investigators that he was driving along the bridge when he heard a loud noise and his driver-side window shattered. Only moments after did he realize he’d been shot.
(credit: CBS)
Barnett is also wanted in connection with a Feb. 9 shooting on the 200 block of Front Street. Investigators say the victim, 56-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr., was found in a car with gunshot wound to his face. King was hospitalized for weeks but died of his injuries on March 1.
Barnett is currently in the Ramsey County Jail.
