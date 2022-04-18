ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arson investigation underway after 2-alarm fire damages 8 businesses, HFD says

HOUSTON — An arson investigation is underway after a 2-alarm fire erupted at a southwest Houston shopping center, according to the Houston Fire Department. Fire officials say this is the third time this strip mal has caught fire. The fire started around 4:06...

News 12

Officials: Multiple businesses damaged in 5-alarm fire in Flatbush

Officials say multiple businesses were damaged overnight following a five-alarm fire in Flatbush. Fire officials say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. for a fire on the first floor of a two-story commercial building at 1919 Church Ave. The say it took firefighters almost three hours to get the...
KUTV

Officials investigate after trailer fire at West Valley business

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Teams were investigating a fire at a West Valley business that has authorities urging property owners in the area to take extra precautions. The fire happened off Redwood Road near 3300 South on Tuesday. Fire authorities on the scene said West Valley and Unified Fire departments responded to the Carefree Homes’ business lot, where a trailer inside caught fire.
KHOU

HPD: Man dies after being shot in Denny's parking lot in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after an altercation outside of a southeast Houston restaurant, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident happened in the parking lot of Denny's located at 6969 Gulf Freeway early Sunday morning around 1:25 a.m. HPD Homicide investigators say a man...
KHOU

Suspect wanted in 'wobbly wheel' scam arrested, HCSO says

HOUSTON — A man wanted in connection with a “wobbly wheel” scam has been arrested, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 30-year-old Sonny John was arrested for an open warrant after a chase with another local law enforcement agency.
The Morning Call

Nobody hurt, but pets are missing, after 2-alarm fire at Whitehall Township apartment building

Residents were forced to evacuate from an apartment building in Whitehall Township after a fire broke out in upstairs apartments. “The fire damage is pretty much contained to two upstairs apartments and smoke damage throughout the entire building,” Whitehall fire Chief David Nelson said. “Everyone’s going to be evacuated because the water and power have been turned off.” Nelson said no one was ...
13News Now

Norfolk business seriously damaged in fire

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire & Rescue was on the scene of a fire this afternoon that impacted several cars and an autobody shop. A statement from officials says that they received the call at 2:41 p.m. that three cars were actively on fire and the fire had spread to the nearby building, which is located at 1101 East 26th Street.
KHOU

HPD: Man who fatally shot disguised home intruder to face grand jury

HOUSTON — A man who fatally shot a suspected home intruder could face charges, according to the Houston Police Department. Editorial note: The above video is from the previous story. An investigation by HPD into the incident says that detectives consulted with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and...
WAFB

Baton Rouge fire investigators searching for arson suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Department is searching for a 29-year-old man who is wanted by investigators for aggravated arson, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers. Investigators believe Emile Williams is connected with a fire that occurred around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning, March 27 at...
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
