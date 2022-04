Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas. Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday. According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared. Aleighsha has...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO