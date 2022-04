The women’s race came down to the wire on Boylston Street, as Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir pulled away in the last mile to win the 2022 Boston Marathon. The Kenyan runner was locked in a tight battle with Ethiopa’s Ababel Yeshaneh as the two traded leads down the final stretch. However, Jepchirchir pulled away in the final couple of blocks on Boylston Street to take the win with an official time of 2:21:01, the first-fasting winning time in the race’s history.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO