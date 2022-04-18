ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

Bank employees, family members clean up Adopt-a-Street

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
 1 day ago

CANTON—MidAmerica National Bank employees and their family members volunteered to clean up their Adopt-a-Street, Tuesday, April 12.

It includes a section of North Main Street in Canton.

Those volunteering were: Mundy Woodkirk, Emily Johnson, Jodi Wilcoxen, Torey Oaks, Jackie Duvendack, Ashlee Duncan, Tony Gordon, Rachel Henderson, Sarah Bull, Michelle Simmons and Owen Simmons.

This article originally appeared on Canton Daily Ledger: Bank employees, family members clean up Adopt-a-Street

