ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Sonic Boom makes history with diversity

By Tolly Carr
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHZiJ_0fCLXOJQ00

Jackson State University made history this month in terms of diversity with the Sonic Boom of the South . Marvin Meda was named J5 head drum major, the first Hispanic head drum major in school history.

Meda received the honor on April 5, and will lead the Sonic Boom into the 2022-2023 season.

“To inspire others, to show them your progress through whatever you go through. And you still made it at the top. And to me, that means a good leader, And most of the people that graduate from Jackson State from Thee I love, do that,” Meda told WAPT news in Jackson.

Priscilla Marin is also an inspiration within the Sonic Boom as the first Hispanic student to dance with the Prancing J-Settes. She’s been a member of the squad for the past two years.

“I have come across other Hispanic girls who wanted to, who aspire to also be a prancing J-Sette. And it’s been wonderful to meet them and know that they’ve seen representation through me of being a Prancing J-Sette and hopefully they can come here as well,” Marin told the news outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rr4yC_0fCLXOJQ00

Both Meda and Marin are both from Dallas, Texas.

Other members of the J5 this year include Edrick Franklin, Christian Houghton, Greg Turner and Gemal Duncan. The captain of the Prancing J-Settes for next season is Cialah Jones.

Jackson State’s home opener is against Grambling University on Sept. 17.

The post Sonic Boom makes history with diversity appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, who rose to prominence as one of the critical members of the sibling singing group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died following a long battle with an illness. She was 60-years-old. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years while waiting for...
ATLANTA, GA
blavity.com

Exclusive: Erica Campbell Dishes About Easter 'Verzuz,' New Music And 'Uncensored' Episode

Singer-songwriter Erica Campbell has been a staple since the ‘90s when she and her sister Tina, as the award-winning duo Mary Mary, became widely known for their contributions to contemporary gospel music with such hits as “Shackles” and “God in Me.” Since then, Campbell has accumulated immense success in the music industry and has even added actress, author and radio personality to her list of professional titles.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rolling Stone

Art Rupe, Specialty Records Founder Who Helped Shape Rock Music, Dead at 104

Click here to read the full article. Art Rupe, founder of the trailblazing R&B label Specialty Records that released early classics by artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, has died at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced his death Friday, adding that Rupe died at his home in Santa Barbara, California. No cause of death was provided. As founder and producer at the Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, Rupe oversaw a label that was responsible for songs that laid the bedrock for rock n’ roll: Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” Guitar Slim’s “The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Outsider.com

On This Day: Marty Robbins Records One of the Greatest ‘Western’ Albums of All Time in 1959

“We got both kinds, we got Country and Western.” If you’ve seen the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers (and if you haven’t, you should), you’re probably familiar with this old joke as Jake and Elwood Blues walk into a honky-tonk and ask the barkeep what kind of live music they usually have. And while it was a joke in the 1980s—and even now—back in 1959, “Western” music was alive and well when Marty Robbins recorded Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs. Marty recorded the epic cowboy album at the Bradley Film & Recording Studio in Nashville 63 years ago on April 7, 1959.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Diversity#Jackson State University#Hispanic#Wapt News#Sonicboomots#J5#Jackson State
Loudwire

Dance Gavin Dance Bass Player Tim Feerick Has Died

Dance Gavin Dance are mourning the loss of their longtime bassist, Tim Feerick, who died on Wednesday (April 13), as the band revealed in a statement. Feerick, who plays the bass guitar on Dance Gavin Dance's latest album, last year's Afterburner, had maintained membership in the group for the past decade after joining in 2009 but leaving the following year. He returned to the post-hardcore band in 2012, supplanting bassist Eric Lodge.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

SoundCloud Artist Accelerator ‘First On’ Reveals 2022 Class

SoundCloud will invest in the careers of nine emerging artists across various genres in the latest iteration of its First on SoundCloud 2022 discovery and acceleration program. The artists chosen for this year’s program are EKKSTACY, Isabella Lovestory, Kelow LaTesha, KenTheMan, Nezi Momodu, Pote Baby, riela, ROSEMARIE and TITUS.
INTERNET
NME

Electronic music museum criticised for lack of diversity

The newly opened Museum of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) has been criticised for a lack of diversity. An open letter published on the day of the museum’s opening (April 6) took aim at the Frankfurt-based museum for being too male-dominated, for lacking in diversity and for not sufficiently recognising techno’s Black roots (via MixMag).
MUSEUMS
Guitar World Magazine

Bass legends Victor Wooten and Stanley Clarke in conversation

Your average bass journalist will never be a fiftieth as good as Victor Wooten or Stanley Clarke, but when you’re only interviewing one of those players, it’s possible to forget that humbling fact for a moment. Faced with both of those world-straddling bassists, however, with their casual mention...
MUSIC
Bham Now

Listen to TWG 2022 official theme song “Hope of Alabama”

Get ready to sing! The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022) has revealed its official theme song Hope of Alabama. Featuring many well-known Alabama musicians, read on to learn who’s on the track and to give it a listen. Behind the song. As TWG 2022 draws near this July and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy