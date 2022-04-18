ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $7.07 billion. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share. The...

