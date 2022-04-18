'A True Ford Icon' Jim Farley Celebrates Mustang's 58th Anniversary

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley said on Sunday the Mustang crossover has completed 58 years since the legacy automaker first began making the iconic brand.

What Happened: Farley tweeted to share the milestone along with four images of the Mustangs from different generations over the years and asked fans to choose their favorite.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford first introduced the Mustang in April 1964 and tasted instant success. The automaker had then planned to build 100,000 units of Mustangs in the first year but dealers managed to sell 22,000 units on the debut day alone.

Ford is historically known to have more successful product placement in films than any other brand. The iconic Mustang is known to have appeared in over 500 movies including Steve McQueen's Bullitt.

Current Sales: Ford currently sells the traditional, gas-powered Mustang as well as its electric variant known as the Mach-E.

The automaker sold 52,414 Mustangs and 27,140 Mach-Es in 2021.

Mach-E was also Ford’s first electric vehicle to go on sale starting in December 2020. At the time, the automaker sold just three units.

Price Action: Ford stock closed 0.19% lower at $15.5 a share on Thursday.