Did Michael Schenker Reactivate Ailing Aerosmith?

When Bob Dylan comes calling, it's usually a good idea to answer. Michael Bolton learned this firsthand when the legendary singer-songwriter contacted him in the early '90s. Dylan, fresh off his 1990 Under the Red Sky album, apparently wanted to continue to collaborate with others. (Red Sky included several famous cameos, including Slash, David Crosby, Elton John and Jimmie Vaughan. He'd also been recently writing and recording with the Traveling Wilburys.) Bolton was between projects at the time; he'd released his sixth album, Soul Provider, in 1989, which included five Top 40 hits. Soul Provider also included some guest performers, like Kenny G and Steve Lukather, plus songs cowritten with Diane Warren, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.
