Mad Maxx Mud Run 5k And 10K

What do you get when you combine a big ole' barbeque block party with hundreds of runners in one Kentucky city? You get a BBQ 5k race with a delicious ending!. For as long as I can remember The Owensboro Family YMCA has held the Bar-B-Q 5K the Saturday morning of the International Bar-B-Q Festival in Downtown Owensboro. Runners flocked from all over the world to run this road race and then prepare to stuff themselves full of some of the best barbeque this side of heaven.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 27 DAYS AGO